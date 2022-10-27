1986

52 Pick-Up

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 6th, 1986

Studio

Cannon Group

Harry Mitchell is a successful Los Angeles manufacturer whose wife is running for city council. His life is turned upside down when three blackmailers confront him with a video tape of him with his young mistress and demand $100,000. Fearing that the story will hurt his wife's political campaign if he goes to the police, Harry pretends that he will pay the men, but does not follow through.

Cast

Ann-MargretBarbara Mitchell
VanityDoreen
John GloverAlan Raimy
Robert TreborLeo Franks
Lonny ChapmanJim O'Boyle
Kelly PrestonCini

View Full Cast >

Images