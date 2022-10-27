52 Pick-Up

Harry Mitchell is a successful Los Angeles manufacturer whose wife is running for city council. His life is turned upside down when three blackmailers confront him with a video tape of him with his young mistress and demand $100,000. Fearing that the story will hurt his wife's political campaign if he goes to the police, Harry pretends that he will pay the men, but does not follow through.
|Ann-Margret
|Barbara Mitchell
|Vanity
|Doreen
|John Glover
|Alan Raimy
|Robert Trebor
|Leo Franks
|Lonny Chapman
|Jim O'Boyle
|Kelly Preston
|Cini
