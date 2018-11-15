Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Gellert Grindelwald has escaped imprisonment and has begun gathering followers to his cause?elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one capable of putting a stop to him is the wizard he once called his closest friend, Albus Dumbledore. However, Dumbledore will need to seek help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.
|Eddie Redmayne
|Newt Scamander
|Katherine Waterston
|Porpentina "Tina" Goldstein
|Dan Fogler
|Jacob Kowalski
|Ezra Miller
|Credence Barebone
|Zoë Kravitz
|Leta Lestrange
|Johnny Depp
|Gellert Grindelwald
