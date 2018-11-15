2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 15th, 2018

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Gellert Grindelwald has escaped imprisonment and has begun gathering followers to his cause?elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one capable of putting a stop to him is the wizard he once called his closest friend, Albus Dumbledore. However, Dumbledore will need to seek help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.

Cast

Eddie RedmayneNewt Scamander
Katherine WaterstonPorpentina "Tina" Goldstein
Dan FoglerJacob Kowalski
Ezra MillerCredence Barebone
Zoë KravitzLeta Lestrange
Johnny DeppGellert Grindelwald

Images