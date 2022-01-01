1990

Where Evil Lives

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1990

Studio

Not Available

A gripping tale of horror, murder, and revenge unfolds as Jack Devlin (Claude Akins in his final screen appearance), caretaker of the Spencer House State, reveals an unforgettable history of zombies, vampires, and witches to a prospective buyer. The chilling stories grow more horrifying and even Jack's visitor is stunned by the final fate at this house where evil lives.

Cast

Peggy AydelotteCaroline Davis
Mark Bender3rd Cop
Mary BlakeCollege Coed
David BottsDodge
Thomas BroderickConstruction Worker
Marlon BrownAgent Thurber

