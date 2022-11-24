Not Available

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ‘cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!

Cast

Ellie KemperKimmy Schmidt
Tituss BurgessTitus Andromedon
Daniel RadcliffePrince Frederick Windsor
Jane KrakowskiJacqueline White
Carol KaneLillian Kaushtupper
Jon HammRichard Wayne Gary Wayne

