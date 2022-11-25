Not Available

Rainfall

  • Science Fiction
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Occupation Two Productions

Two years into an intergalactic invasion of earth, survivors in Sydney, Australia, fight back in a desperate ground war. As casualties mount by the day, the resistance and their unexpected allies, uncover a plot that could see the war come to a decisive end. With the Alien invaders hell-bent on making earth their new home, the race is on to save mankind.

Cast

Daniel Gillies
Ken Jeong
Jet TranterAmelia
Temuera MorrisonPeter Bartlett
Dena KaplanRobin Sigiro
Dan EwingMatt Simmons

