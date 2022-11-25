Not Available

Dangerous Lies

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Off Camera Entertainment

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves.

Cast

Camila MendesKatie
Jessie UsherAdam
Jamie Chung
Cam GigandetBen
Sasha Alexander
Elliott Gould

View Full Cast >

Images