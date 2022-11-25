Dangerous Lies

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she's going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone's motives — even the people she loves.
|Camila Mendes
|Katie
|Jessie Usher
|Adam
|Jamie Chung
|Cam Gigandet
|Ben
|Sasha Alexander
|Elliott Gould
