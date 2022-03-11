Not Available

Turning Red

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old, living in Toronto, Canada, torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short “Bao”) and produced by Lindsey Collins “Turning Red releases on March 11, 2022.

Cast

Rosalie ChiangMei Lee (voice)
Sandra OhMing (voice)
Jordan Fisher4*Town Member (voice)
Josh Levi4*Town Member (voice)
Finneas O'Connell4*Town Member (voice)
Orion LeeJin Lee (voice)

