2022

DC League of Super-Pets

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Jared Stern

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 29th, 2022

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Cast

Dwayne JohnsonKrypto the Superdog (voice)
Kevin HartAce the Bat-Hound (voice)
Keanu ReevesBruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
Vanessa BayerPB (voice)
John KrasinskiClark Kent / Superman (voice)
Diego LunaChip (voice)

Images