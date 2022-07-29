DC League of Super-Pets

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.
|Dwayne Johnson
|Krypto the Superdog (voice)
|Kevin Hart
|Ace the Bat-Hound (voice)
|Keanu Reeves
|Bruce Wayne / Batman (voice)
|Vanessa Bayer
|PB (voice)
|John Krasinski
|Clark Kent / Superman (voice)
|Diego Luna
|Chip (voice)
