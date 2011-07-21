2011

Captain America: The First Avenger

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

July 21st, 2011

Studio

Marvel Studios

Predominantly set during World War II, Steve Rogers is a sickly man from Brooklyn who's transformed into super-soldier Captain America to aid in the war effort. Rogers must stop the Red Skull – Adolf Hitler's ruthless head of weaponry, and the leader of an organization that intends to use a mysterious device of untold powers for world domination.

Cast

Chris EvansSteve Rogers / Captain America
Hugo WeavingJohann Schmidt / Red Skull
Tommy Lee JonesCol. Chester Phillips
Hayley AtwellPeggy Carter
Sebastian StanJames "Bucky" Barnes
Dominic CooperHoward Stark

