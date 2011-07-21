Captain America: The First Avenger

Predominantly set during World War II, Steve Rogers is a sickly man from Brooklyn who's transformed into super-soldier Captain America to aid in the war effort. Rogers must stop the Red Skull – Adolf Hitler's ruthless head of weaponry, and the leader of an organization that intends to use a mysterious device of untold powers for world domination.
|Chris Evans
|Steve Rogers / Captain America
|Hugo Weaving
|Johann Schmidt / Red Skull
|Tommy Lee Jones
|Col. Chester Phillips
|Hayley Atwell
|Peggy Carter
|Sebastian Stan
|James "Bucky" Barnes
|Dominic Cooper
|Howard Stark
