The Boss Baby: Family Business

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Cast

Alec BaldwinTheodore Templeton (voice)
James MarsdenTim Templeton (voice)
Jeff GoldblumDr Armstrong (voice)
Eva LongoriaCarol Templeton (voice)
Lisa KudrowJanice Templeton (voice)
Jimmy KimmelTed Templeton (voice)

