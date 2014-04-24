The Other Woman

After discovering her boyfriend is married, a woman (Cameron Diaz) tries to get her ruined life back on track. But when she accidentally meets the wife he’s been cheating on (Leslie Mann), she realizes they have much in common, and her sworn enemy becomes her greatest friend. When yet another affair is discovered (Kate Upton), all three women team up to plot mutual revenge on their cheating, lying, three-timing SOB.
|Cameron Diaz
|Carly Whitten
|Leslie Mann
|Kate King
|Kate Upton
|Amber
|Don Johnson
|Frank
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|Mark King
|Taylor Kinney
|Phil
View Full Cast >