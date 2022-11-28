60 Jahre Pille - Wo bleibt die Pille für den Mann?

Not Available

In 2020, the contraceptive pill will be 60 and has revolutionized the relationship between the sexes. The Pill brought freedom, but today more and more women are seeking freedom from the Pill. And they ask: Why is there no pill for men? Scientists all over the world are doing research on the Pill for Men - and in the end there is a surprising discovery: hormonal and non-hormonal contraception for men has been around for a long time. And it has been used successfully for 50 years.