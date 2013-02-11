616: Paranormal Incident

When Special Agent Watts and his Investigation Unit are called to the derelict Woodburrow Prison he thinks it's business as usual. But there's nothing usual about Woodburrow. A mysterious woman is found attempting to flee the scene and things begin to spiral out of control as an evil force picks the team off one by one. Soon Agent Watts is left alone to face what might be the world's most powerful evil...The Devil.
|Josef Cannon
|Pope
|Thomas Downey
|Watts
|Autumn Federici
|Robin
|Rib Hillis
|Freeman
|Vai Au-Harehoe
|Agent Frost
