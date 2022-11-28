Not Available

Smiley Face Killers

  • Thriller
  • Horror
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lionsgate

From novelist Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho) and director Tim Hunter (River’s Edge) comes the terrifying thriller Smiley Face Killers, slashing its way onto Digital and On Demand, and available to own on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 8 from Lionsgate. Inspired by true events and the twisted “smiley face killers” conspiracy theory that has gripped the American imagination for decades, this pulse-pounding serial killer tale reunites acclaimed director Hunter with his River’s Edge star Crispin Glover (Alice in Wonderland).

Cast

Crispin Glover
Cody Simpson
Ashley Rickards
Ronan Rubinstein
Mia Serafino
Amadeus Serafini

View Full Cast >

Images