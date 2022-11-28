Not Available

Luca

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” releases Summer 2021.

Cast

Jacob TremblayLuca Paguro (voice)
Jack Dylan GrazerAlberto Scorfano (voice)
Maya RudolphDaniela (voice)
Jim GaffiganLorenzo (voice)
Drake BellAlberto
John Ratzenberger

View Full Cast >

Images