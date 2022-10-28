1964

633 Squadron

  • Action
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 10th, 1964

Studio

The Mirisch Company

When Norwegian resistance leader Lieutenant Erik Bergman reports the location of a German V-2 rocket fuel plant, the Royal Air Force's 633 Squadron is assigned the mission to destroy it. The plant is in a seemingly-impregnable location beneath an overhanging cliff at the end of a long, narrow fjord lined with anti-aircraft guns. The only way to destroy the plant is by collapsing the cliff on top of it.

Cast

Cliff RobertsonWing Commander Roy Grant
George ChakirisLieutenant Erik Bergman
Maria PerschyHilde Bergman
Harry AndrewsAir Vice-Marshal Davis
Donald HoustonGroup Captain Don Barrett
Michael GoodliffeSquadron Leader Frank Adams

