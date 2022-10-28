When Norwegian resistance leader Lieutenant Erik Bergman reports the location of a German V-2 rocket fuel plant, the Royal Air Force's 633 Squadron is assigned the mission to destroy it. The plant is in a seemingly-impregnable location beneath an overhanging cliff at the end of a long, narrow fjord lined with anti-aircraft guns. The only way to destroy the plant is by collapsing the cliff on top of it.
|Cliff Robertson
|Wing Commander Roy Grant
|George Chakiris
|Lieutenant Erik Bergman
|Maria Perschy
|Hilde Bergman
|Harry Andrews
|Air Vice-Marshal Davis
|Donald Houston
|Group Captain Don Barrett
|Michael Goodliffe
|Squadron Leader Frank Adams
View Full Cast >