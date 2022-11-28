In this modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, we follow Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green. Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.
|Mackenzie Foy
|Jo Green
|Kate Winslet
|Black Beauty (voice)
|Claire Forlani
|Iain Glen
