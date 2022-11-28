Not Available

The Sleepover

  • Family
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

LD Entertainment

In this family adventure-comedy, Clancy (Sadie Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Maxwell Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Malin Åkerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Ken Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Joe Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget. The Sleepover is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3).

Cast

Sadie StanleyClancy
Maxwell SimkinsKevin
Cree Cicchino
Lucas Jaye
Malin ÅkermanMargot
Ken MarinoGlen Finch

