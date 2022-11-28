Not Available

Rebecca

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Working Title Films

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

Cast

Armie HammerGeorge Fortescue Maximilian "Maxim" de Winter
Lily JamesMrs. de Winter
Kristin Scott ThomasMrs. Danvers
Ann DowdMrs. Van Hopper
Keeley HawesBeatrice Lacy
Sam RileyJack Favell

Images

