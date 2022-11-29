Not Available

He's All That

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Miramax

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.

Cast

Addison Rae EasterlingPadgett Sawyer
Tanner BuchananCameron Kweller
Madison Pettis
Peyton MeyerJordan
Isabella Crovetti
Annie Jacob

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images