He's All That

In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.
|Addison Rae Easterling
|Padgett Sawyer
|Tanner Buchanan
|Cameron Kweller
|Madison Pettis
|Peyton Meyer
|Jordan
|Isabella Crovetti
|Annie Jacob
