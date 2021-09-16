2021

Initiation

  • Crime
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

John Berardo

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 2021

Studio

Shatterproof Films

During a Whiton University's pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly when brutal murders start befalling the students, sending Ellery into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school's dark secrets and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.

Cast

Lochlyn MunroBruce Van Horn
Isabella GomezKylie Martinez
Jon HuertasOfficer Rico Martinez
Yancy ButlerDetective Sandra Fitzgerald
Gattlin GriffithBeau Vaughn
Froy GutierrezWes Scott

Images