Initiation

During a Whiton University's pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly when brutal murders start befalling the students, sending Ellery into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school's dark secrets and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark.
|Lochlyn Munro
|Bruce Van Horn
|Isabella Gomez
|Kylie Martinez
|Jon Huertas
|Officer Rico Martinez
|Yancy Butler
|Detective Sandra Fitzgerald
|Gattlin Griffith
|Beau Vaughn
|Froy Gutierrez
|Wes Scott
