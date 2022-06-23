The Black Phone

Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.
|Mason Thames
|Finney Shaw
|Madeleine McGraw
|Gwen Shaw
|Jeremy Davies
|Mr. Shaw
|Ethan Hawke
|The Grabber
|James Ransone
|Max
|Michael Banks Repeta
|Griffin
