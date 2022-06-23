2022

The Black Phone

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 23rd, 2022

Studio

Blumhouse Productions

Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Cast

Mason ThamesFinney Shaw
Madeleine McGrawGwen Shaw
Jeremy DaviesMr. Shaw
Ethan HawkeThe Grabber
James RansoneMax
Michael Banks RepetaGriffin

Images

