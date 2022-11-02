Hoping to catch a girl's attention, high school students Ken (Tsumabuki Satoshi) and Adama (Ando Masanobu) cook up an ambitious plan. They plan a festival that combines film, theater, and rock music, and develop their project into a school road block. This plan however catches the attention of television stations and newspapers, and soon even the cops became involved in this teenage adventure.
|Satoshi Tsumabuki
|Kenichi Yazaki
|Masanobu Ando
|Adama
|Yûta Kanai
|Manabu Iwase
|Asami Mizukawa
|Mie Nagayama
|Rina Ohta
|Kazuko "Lady Jane" Matsui
|Yoko Mitsuya
|Yumi Sato
