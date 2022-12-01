Not Available

All Cheerleaders Die

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Five lunkheaded high school football players embark on a camping trip together with their cheerleader girlfriends. Once at the camp site, the guys decide to put the girls through a bout of football training, complete with a guys vs. gals scrimmage. The girls agree, but leave out the fact that the night before one of them inducted the others into a witches' coven that has granted them supernatural powers.

Cast

Chris HeinrichGeorge Shank
Jesse HlubikTerry Stankus
Jennifer GrantMartha Apple

