7 Faces of Dr. Lao

An old Chinese gentleman rides into the town of Abalone, Arizona and changes it forever, as the citizens see themselves reflected in the mirror of Lao's mysterious circus of mythical beasts.
|Tony Randall
|Dr. Lao / The Abominable Snowman / Merlin the Magician / Apollonius of Tyana / Pan / The Giant Serpent / Medusa / Audience Member
|John Ericson
|Ed Cunningham / Transformed Pan
|Barbara Eden
|Angela Benedict
|Kevin Tate
|Mike Benedict
|Arthur O'Connell
|Clint Stark
|Noah Beery, Jr.
|Tim Mitchell
View Full Cast >