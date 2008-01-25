7 Things To Do Before I'm 30

Lori Madison is a young woman turning 30 who returns to her Colorado hometown and discovers a childhood list of seven things to do before she turned 30, and finds that she has yet to achieve any of them. So, Lori sets out on a frantic, and humorous quest to accomplish them before her 30th birthday just three weeks away
|Christopher Jacot
|Michael Chapman
|John Reardon
|Dan Hart
|Loretta Walsh
|Jewel Baylor
|Julia Duffy
|Vanessa Madison
|Tegan Moss
|Meredith Vargas
|Amber Benson
|Lori Madison
