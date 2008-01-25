2008

7 Things To Do Before I'm 30

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Lori Madison is a young woman turning 30 who returns to her Colorado hometown and discovers a childhood list of seven things to do before she turned 30, and finds that she has yet to achieve any of them. So, Lori sets out on a frantic, and humorous quest to accomplish them before her 30th birthday just three weeks away

Cast

Christopher JacotMichael Chapman
John ReardonDan Hart
Loretta WalshJewel Baylor
Julia DuffyVanessa Madison
Tegan MossMeredith Vargas
Amber BensonLori Madison

View Full Cast >

Images