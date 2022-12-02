All My Friends Are Dead

Not Available

Anything can happen on New Year's Eve. Especially when confusing relationships and emotional tensions are mixed with drugs and dangerous sex. Two detectives experience it when they enter a suburban house full of dead bodies on New Year's Day. They are unable to determine the cause of the massacre.Going back one day in time, we meet young people of all ages who decide to have fun on New Year's Eve. Among them are: Anastasia rocking in the clouds and her partner Dżordan, who dreams of a career as a rapper. During the party, they meet Gloria, a 40-year-old woman who does not fit in with her surroundings, and is accompanied by a much younger and perpetually embarrassed Paweł. On the occasion of welcoming the New Year, Daniel also has big plans - wants to propose to his girlfriend, Andżelika. All of them are watched by the photographer Filip, who is fighting addictions and is closed in on himself.