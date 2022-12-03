Not Available

The Girl on the Train

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Reliance Entertainment

A bright city, a dull morning and a curious girl on the train. When a voyeuristic divorcee fixates on the lives of a perfect couple from afar, she soon gets embroiled in a murder mystery that unfolds revealing truths about her own life. Get on board a thrilling experience with Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary. Catch Ribhu Dasgupta's The Girl On The Train on 26th February, only on Netflix.

Cast

Parineeti ChopraMira Dev
Aditi Rao HydariMobi Mehta
Kirti KulhariAaliya Shergill
Avinash TiwaryAbhimanyu Shroff
Tota Roy Chowdhury
Shamaun Ahmed

