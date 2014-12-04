The Pyramid

The ancient wonders of the world have long cursed explorers who've dared to uncover their secrets. But a team of U.S. archaeologists gets more than they bargained for when they discover a lost pyramid unlike any other in the Egyptian desert. As they unlock the horrific secrets buried within, they realize they aren't just trapped, they are being hunted.
|Ashley Hinshaw
|Nora
|Denis O'Hare
|Holden
|James Buckley
|Fitzie
|Christa Nicola
|Sunni
|Amir K
|Michael Zahir
|Faycal Attougui
|Corporal Shadid
