Not Available

Downton Abbey: A New Era

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Focus Features

From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Cast

Hugh BonnevilleRobert Crawley
Michelle DockeryLady Mary
Rob James-CollierThomas Barrow
Lesley NicolMrs. Patmore
Allen LeechTom Branson
Laura CarmichaelLady Edith

Images

