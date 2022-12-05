Not Available

The Takedown

  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mandarin Production

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.

Cast

Omar SyOusmane Diakhité
Laurent LafitteFrançois Monge
Izïa HigelinAlice
Dimitri StorogeBrunner
Jean-Louis TilburgContrôleur

