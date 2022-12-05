The Takedown

Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two cops with very different styles, backgrounds and careers. The unlikely pair are reunited once again for a new investigation that takes them across France. What seemed to be a simple drug deal turns out to be a high scale criminal case wrapped in danger and unexpected comedy.
|Omar Sy
|Ousmane Diakhité
|Laurent Lafitte
|François Monge
|Izïa Higelin
|Alice
|Dimitri Storoge
|Brunner
|Jean-Louis Tilburg
|Contrôleur
