Not Available

Crimes of the Future

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

    Cast

    		Viggo MortensenSaul Tenser
    		Léa SeydouxCaprice
    		Kristen StewartTimlin
    		Scott SpeedmanLang Daughtery
    		Welket BunguéDetective Cope
    		Don McKellarWippet

    View Full Cast >

    Images