2002

8 Mile

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 7th, 2002

Studio

Mikona Productions GmbH & Co. KG

The setting is Detroit in 1995. The city is divided by 8 Mile, a road that splits the town in half along racial lines. A young white rapper, Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr summons strength within himself to cross over these arbitrary boundaries to fulfill his dream of success in hip hop. With future and the three one third all he has to do is not choke.

Cast

EminemJimmy B. "Rabbit" Smith
Mekhi PhiferDavid "Future" Porter
Brittany MurphyAlex
Kim BasingerStephanie Smith
Michael ShannonGreg Buehl
Taryn ManningJaneane

