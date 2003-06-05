2003

Whale Rider

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 5th, 2003

Studio

South Pacific Pictures

On the east coast of New Zealand, the Whangara people believe their presence there dates back a thousand years or more to a single ancestor, Paikea, who escaped death when his canoe capsized by riding to shore on the back of a whale. From then on, Whangara chiefs, always the first-born, always male, have been considered Paikea's direct descendants. Pai, an 11-year-old girl in a patriarchal New Zealand tribe, believes she is destined to be the new chief. But her grandfather Koro is bound by tradition to pick a male leader. Pai loves Koro more than anyone in the world, but she must fight him and a thousand years of tradition to fulfill her destiny.

Cast

Rawiri ParateneKoro
Vicky HaughtonNanny Flowers
Cliff CurtisPorourangi
Grant RoaUncle Rawiri
Mana TaumaunuHemi
Rachel HouseShilo

