Blue Bayou

    From award-winning writer/director Justin Chon (Gook), BLUE BAYOU is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc (Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and step-dad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

    Cast

    		Justin Chon
    		Alicia Vikander
    		Mark O'Brien
    		Linh Đan Phạm
    		Emory Cohen

