Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
|George MacKay
|Jacob
|Lily-Rose Depp
|Wildcat
|Paddy Considine
|The Zookeper
|Fionn O'Shea
|German Shepherd
|Lola Petticrew
|Parrot
|Senan Jennings
|Duck
