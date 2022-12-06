Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.
|Jake Gyllenhaal
|Danny Sharp
|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
|Will Sharp
|Eiza González
|Cam Thompson
|Garret Dillahunt
|Captain Monroe
|Keir O'Donnell
|FBI Agent Anson Clark
|Moses Ingram
|Amy Sharp
