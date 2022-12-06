Not Available

Ambulance

    Decorated veteran Will Sharp, desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

    Cast

    		Jake GyllenhaalDanny Sharp
    		Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIWill Sharp
    		Eiza GonzálezCam Thompson
    		Garret DillahuntCaptain Monroe
    		Keir O'DonnellFBI Agent Anson Clark
    		Moses IngramAmy Sharp

