Wired Shut

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Reed Rodney, a disillusioned, world-famous novelist, is recovering at his remote mountain home from major reconstructive jaw surgery, which has rendered him physically unable to speak. Reed receives an unexpected visit from his estranged daughter, Emmy. After a life-threatening secret is exposed and upends their reality as they know it, Reed and Emmy must decide how far they are willing to go together in the name of survival and redemption.

    Cast

    		Blake StadelReed Rodney
    		Natalie SharpEmmy
    		Behtash FazlaliPreston

