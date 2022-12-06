Not Available

Fresh

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    “FRESH” follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

    Cast

    		Daisy Edgar-JonesNoa
    		Sebastian StanSteve
    		Jonica T. GibbsMollie
    		Andrea BangPenny
    		Dayo OkeniyiPaul
    		Charlotte Le BonAnn

    Images