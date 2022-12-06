“FRESH” follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.
|Daisy Edgar-Jones
|Noa
|Sebastian Stan
|Steve
|Jonica T. Gibbs
|Mollie
|Andrea Bang
|Penny
|Dayo Okeniyi
|Paul
|Charlotte Le Bon
|Ann
