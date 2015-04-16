2015

Unfriended

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 16th, 2015

Studio

Bazelevs Production

While video chatting one night, six high school friends receive a Skype message from a classmate who killed herself exactly one year ago. A first they think it's a prank, but when the girl starts revealing the friends' darkest secrets, they realize they are dealing with something out of this world, something that wants them dead. Told entirely from a young girl's computer desktop, CYBERNATURAL redefines 'found footage' for a new generation of teens.

Cast

Moses Jacob StormMitch Roussel
Renee OlsteadJess Felton
William PeltzAdam Sewell
Jacob WysockiKen Smith
Heather SossamanLaura Barns "billie227"
Mickey RiverDank Jimmy

View Full Cast >

Images