89th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

More than 8,000 participants, some donning clown costumes, handling balloon giants or striking up the band, will set off down the streets of Manhattan at the sound of the time-honored catchphrase "Let's Have a Parade." With a live audience more than 3.5 million strong and a nationwide television gathering of more than 50 million viewers, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the nation's most beloved holiday pageant. First year in the lineup: Ice Age's Scrat & his acorn, Sinclair Oil's Dino, Angry Birds' Red, and Ronald McDonald (fourth version).
View Full Cast >