9 Songs

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Revolution Films

Matt, a young glaciologist, soars across the vast, silent, icebound immensities of the South Pole as he recalls his love affair with Lisa. They meet at a mobbed rock concert in a vast music hall - London's Brixton Academy. They are in bed at night's end. Together, over a period of several months, they pursue a mutual sexual passion whose inevitable stages unfold in counterpoint to nine live-concert songs.

Cast

Kieran O'BrienMatt
Margo StilleyLisa
Courtney Taylor-TaylorHimself - The Dandy Warhols (uncredited)
Alex KapranosHimself - Franz Ferdinand (uncredited)
Guy GarveyHimself - Elbow (uncredited)
Robert Levon BeenHimself - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (uncredited)

