Matt, a young glaciologist, soars across the vast, silent, icebound immensities of the South Pole as he recalls his love affair with Lisa. They meet at a mobbed rock concert in a vast music hall - London's Brixton Academy. They are in bed at night's end. Together, over a period of several months, they pursue a mutual sexual passion whose inevitable stages unfold in counterpoint to nine live-concert songs.
|Kieran O'Brien
|Matt
|Margo Stilley
|Lisa
|Courtney Taylor-Taylor
|Himself - The Dandy Warhols (uncredited)
|Alex Kapranos
|Himself - Franz Ferdinand (uncredited)
|Guy Garvey
|Himself - Elbow (uncredited)
|Robert Levon Been
|Himself - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (uncredited)
