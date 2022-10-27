90210 Shark Attack

A group of entitled Beverly Hills oceanography students arrive at a mansion in Malibu, to study the local ocean waters. However, someone… or something, has other, more murderous intent, as the Students begin to disappear, one by one, murdered by some flesh-shredding entity, leaving wounds similar in nature to a shark attack. But how is that possible, when the nearest ocean is a half-mile away?
|Braden Bacha
|Bryce
|Rachel Rosenstein
|Jess
|Nikki BreAnne Wells
|Marcy
|Donna Wilkes
|Pamela
