97 Aces Go Places

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mandarin Films Ltd.

Eternal 25 year-old Alan Tam is a wimpy triad boss who must avenge his dad because he had a heart attack after losing at cards to a pretty cat burglar. For help, he enlists Drunk Shooter, HK’s ace gunman, who’s also an incredible souse. Problem: Christy ripped off wacky triad boss Francis Ng, so he wants her, too. Even worse, Alan just doesn't want to kill Christy because she’s too damn beautiful. Hijinks ensue.

Cast

Alan TamHo Sik/ Ho Sik's Father
Tony Leung Chiu-WaiChui Cheong / Drunk Gun
Christy ChungLei Lai-Shan
Francis NgLui Yue-Yeung
Ben LamLung
Maria CorderoGod Mother

