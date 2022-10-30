97 Aces Go Places

Not Available

Eternal 25 year-old Alan Tam is a wimpy triad boss who must avenge his dad because he had a heart attack after losing at cards to a pretty cat burglar. For help, he enlists Drunk Shooter, HK’s ace gunman, who’s also an incredible souse. Problem: Christy ripped off wacky triad boss Francis Ng, so he wants her, too. Even worse, Alan just doesn't want to kill Christy because she’s too damn beautiful. Hijinks ensue.