2016

Captain America: Civil War

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 12th, 2016

Studio

Marvel Studios

Following the events of Age of Ultron, the collective governments of the world pass an act designed to regulate all superhuman activity. This polarizes opinion amongst the Avengers, causing two factions to side with Iron Man or Captain America, which causes an epic battle between former allies.

Cast

Chris EvansSteve Rogers / Captain America
Robert Downey Jr.Tony Stark / Iron Man
Scarlett JohanssonNatasha Romanoff / Black Widow
Sebastian StanJames "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier
Anthony MackieSam Wilson / Falcon
Jeremy RennerClint Barton / Hawkeye

