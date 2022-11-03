A, B, C... Manhattan

Not Available

Three NYC stories at a climax. Stories about breaking up, losing, leaving, giving away... the things or people you love, you live with, you depend on, which formed your past... The stories are about how difficult this is, how terrifying and how frightening. Yet, you HAVE to do what you have to do. The three girls are met at the turning point of their lives. The film is wonderful written, with few words and a great, exciting pace (though it takes its time and lot of it). Stop: there may be a lot of words, sometimes, but what's important is between-the-lines. The performances are marvellous. Style and location (all shot "on location") remind of this specific independent NYC style of Jarmusch, Poe, Seidelman, Silver, etc.