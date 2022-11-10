A Better Tomorrow

Not Available

One day Ruo-fei found himself traveling into the past during a national game. Ruo-fei was strangely obsessed by an athlete named "Lone Wolf", who had a very special charisma. Lone Wolf’s dream was to become a pilot. During the game, Lone Wolf met an American guy named Jason whose family was very wealthy. Jason was a vigorous man who was determined to win this martial arts tournament. Lone Wolf and Jason became the main focus of the entire game and a lot of people were betting on the outcome of their upcoming fight. Finally, it was time for the final battle, the duel started, two different temperaments and two different backgrounds but yet the fighters understood each other, equal in strength; each had its own qualities and merits, making the duel very suspenseful. Lone Wolf and Jason were once enemies (rivals) and now appreciated each other. Who would win the final battle and became the real hero?