1932

A Bill of Divorcement

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 1932

Studio

Not Available

After spending fifteen years in an asylum, Hilary Fairfield escapes from the institution after regaining his sanity. He finds that things at home are different than when he left them. His wife has divorced him and is already planning her next marriage, and his daughter has grown up throughout the years and is planning to marry as well.

Cast

Billie BurkeMeg Fairfield
Katharine HepburnSydney Fairfield
David MannersKit Humphreys
Elizabeth PattersonAunt Hester Fairfield
Paul CavanaghGray Meredith
Henry StephensonDoctor Alliot

Images