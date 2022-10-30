A Bill of Divorcement

After spending fifteen years in an asylum, Hilary Fairfield escapes from the institution after regaining his sanity. He finds that things at home are different than when he left them. His wife has divorced him and is already planning her next marriage, and his daughter has grown up throughout the years and is planning to marry as well.
|Billie Burke
|Meg Fairfield
|Katharine Hepburn
|Sydney Fairfield
|David Manners
|Kit Humphreys
|Elizabeth Patterson
|Aunt Hester Fairfield
|Paul Cavanagh
|Gray Meredith
|Henry Stephenson
|Doctor Alliot
