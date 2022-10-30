1953

A Blueprint for Murder

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1953

Studio

Not Available

Two orphans, Polly and Doug, live with their stepmother Lynn; Polly collapses with the same mystery symptoms that killed her father. The kids' visiting uncle, Whitney Sargent, is warned that the symptoms match strychnine poisoning, but that poisoners are seldom detected and rarely convicted. Sure enough, no case can be made against the obvious suspect; so what can he do to save the next victim?

Cast

Joseph CottenWhitney 'Cam' Cameron
Jean PetersLynn Cameron
Gary MerrillFred Sargent
Catherine McLeodMaggie Sargent
Jack KruschenDetective Lt. Harold Y. Cole
Barney PhillipsDetective Capt. Pringle

View Full Cast >

Images