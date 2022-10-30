A Blueprint for Murder

Two orphans, Polly and Doug, live with their stepmother Lynn; Polly collapses with the same mystery symptoms that killed her father. The kids' visiting uncle, Whitney Sargent, is warned that the symptoms match strychnine poisoning, but that poisoners are seldom detected and rarely convicted. Sure enough, no case can be made against the obvious suspect; so what can he do to save the next victim?
|Joseph Cotten
|Whitney 'Cam' Cameron
|Jean Peters
|Lynn Cameron
|Gary Merrill
|Fred Sargent
|Catherine McLeod
|Maggie Sargent
|Jack Kruschen
|Detective Lt. Harold Y. Cole
|Barney Phillips
|Detective Capt. Pringle
