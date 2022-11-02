A Bowlful of Chile

Not Available

Sports & Fitness, Surfing & Boardsports, Water Sports - World-class surfers devour South America's tastiest slabs and most bodacious barrels at the ASP World Tour's Top 44/Rip Curl Pro Search in Chile. Witness the heart-thumping finals action as champion Andy Irons takes on Damien Hobgood for the title. From the awesome rides to the head-smacking reef injuries, this film from the producers of A Fistful of Barrels captures the world's best surfers taking on set after set of Chile's trickiest waves.